Police investigating shooting that left man dead in the Bronx

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 3:41 p.m. on May 18, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at East 144th Street and Exterior Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.