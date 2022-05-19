Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Police investigating shooting that left man dead in the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
Shooting a gun
Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 3:41 p.m. on May 18, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at East 144th Street and Exterior Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. 

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC