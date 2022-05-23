BREAKING: 18-year-old suspect in Bronx murder of Kyhara Tay turns himself into police

Police cuffed Monday the man believed to be responsible for playing a vital role in the death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay.

Eighteen-year-old Omar Bojang turned himself in on May 23 after allegedly driving the scooter carrying his alleged teen accomplice, Matthew Godwin, but after one week on the lamb Bojang was apprehended.

Bojang of 2115 Honeywell Avenue is currently being held at the 41st Precinct the same evening Tay was being mourned at a family wake. He is being charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Eleven-year-old Tay was standing in front of 993 Fox Street on May 16 with a family member when Bojang drove by on a scooter with Matthew Godwin, 15, in the backseat and brandished a firearm, recklessly shooting at another teenage boy. Tay was caught in the crossfire.

Her death reverberated throughout the Bronx community and all of New York as advocates host anti-gun marches and plead with political leaders to “let their children live.”

According to police, Bojang is known to them as a MoneyWell gang member, a subset of 800 YGz and has a long history of gun violence and possession of a weapon.

During a press conference at police headquarters on May 20, Chief of Detectives James Essig revealed that 800 YGz have been known to be at the root of several teen murders last summer, including that of a 13-year-old, 16-year-old, and 19-year-old. Additionally, police have also connected Bojang with two gun-involved robberies in April at the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue.

Cops nabbed the alleged shooter, Godwin on May 20, who was hiding out at a Hotel Ninety-Five, located at 1275 Pugsley Ave., with his mother along with three other children.

After a little over a week since Tay’s murder, police were able capture both Godwin and Bojang.