Extreme firearm violence leaves one man dead in the Bronx

The NYPD are seeking information on a grizzly shooting that left 58-year-old Christopher Bridges of the Bronx dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Following a 911 call on April 2021 at 4:26 p.m., police from the 41st Precinct arrived at the scene, in the South Bronx area of East 165 St. and Faile St, authorities report.

They found Bridges lying unconscious and unresponsive and, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is going.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.