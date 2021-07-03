NYC SHOOTINGS: Several people injured in separate shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Several people are injured following a string of shootings that took place on Friday night in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 7:34 p.m. on July 2 police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 940 Tiffany Street in the Bronx. Upon their arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back, a 20-year-old man who had been shot in his left leg, and a 22-year-old woman who was shot in her right foot.

Police say that the victims were sitting inside a black Honda Accord at the location when a white Nissan sedan with unknown plates pulled up to them. Bullets fired out from the Nissan as it drove by and the car took off.

The victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

That same night at around 11:30 p.m. the police responded to a call in the Bronx at 3921 Barnes Avenue. A 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were both shot in the chest following a dispute with an unknown man in the third floor hallway of the building.

At this time, it is unclear what the dispute was about. Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for their injuries.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a mask.

Finally, at around 11:50 p.m. that same night, officers responded to a call regarding a man shot at 692 Willoughby Avenue in Brooklyn. Upon their arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the foot by an unknown shooter.

At this time, a description of the shooter was not available. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. The investigations are ongoing.