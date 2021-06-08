NYC SHOOTINGS: Retired cop slain at Brooklyn pizzeria, man fatally shot in neck

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn continue to probe a deadly shooting at a pizzeria on Monday night that claimed the life of a retired NYPD officer.

Law enforcement sources said the 57-year-old man had attempted to play peacemaker during a dispute that broke out inside the eatery at the corner of Church Avenue and East 3rd Street in Kensington at about 7:18 p.m. on June 7.

Police said the beef began between an 86-year-old man and a 33-year-old male individual for reasons that have yet to be determined. As the argument escalated, cops said, the retired cop and a 53-year-old man, a retired corrections officer, intervened in an effort to stop it.

That led to a physical struggle between the 33-year-old man, the retired cop and the retired corrections officer which spilled out of the pizzeria and headed down the block on Church Avenue, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta, commander of Detective Bureau Brooklyn South.

During the physical exchange, Gulotta noted, the retired corrections officer pulled out a weapon and fired one shot which wound up striking both the retired cop and the 33-year-old man.

Officers from the 66th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Upon arrival, the officers found the retired officer shot in the chest and the 33-year-old man struck in the right arm.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Maimonides Medical Center, where the retired officer was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity at this time, pending family notification.

The 33-year-old man, meanwhile, remains hospitalized at Maimonides in stable condition.

No charges have been filed so far in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Hours later, Brooklyn detectives responded to another deadly shooting in the borough.

Police said a 28-year-old man died after being shot in the neck in front of an apartment building at 48 Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 4:12 a.m. on June 8.

Officers from the 79th Precinct initially responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area; ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s system of sensors which are trained to pick up possible sounds of gunfire across the city.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers learned that the wounded victim had been taken by private means to Woodhull Hospital. They subsequently learned that he died there shortly after his arrival.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. At this point, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the murder, or the shooter’s description.

Anyone with information regarding the Bedford-Stuyvesant shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.