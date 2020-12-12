Firefighters pull victim from burning apartment building in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Three people suffered injuries after a fire broke out inside their Brooklyn apartment building on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about the fire in a six-story apartment building at 120 Chauncey St. in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn just after 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The first FDNY units on scene encountered heavy smoke and fire in a fourth-floor apartment. While searching the apartment, members of Ladder Company 111 rescued and removed one fire victim from the burning residence.

Paramedics rushed the victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Fire units used one hose line to knock down the main body of fire.

The fire was placed under control at about 9:30 p.m., Fire Department sources said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals Office.