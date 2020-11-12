NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain behind wheel in Queens, four others injured in separate incidents | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A young man was slain in Queens and five other people were injured citywide between Wednesday and Thursday morning in three separate shootings, police reported.

The fatal shooting happened at 1:31 a.m. on Nov. 12, when three young men took bullets in front of 121-35 235th St. in Cambria Heights, Queens.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call and found a 25-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a late model silver Nissan Altima with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

A second victim, also 25, was discovered outside the car with wounds to his left hand and shoulder. A third male, 24, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back. Both were rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say a firearm was found outside the vehicle, but it was unclear whether this was the murder weapon.

Police initially gave a description of a suspect, described as a short Black man wearing a burgundy sweater who fled on foot in an unknown direction.

A motive in this case was not immediately revealed.

In a second shooting, at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, a man was shot in the chest and arm by an unknown suspect inside Jaf Threads, a popular neighborhood clothing and novelty store at 188 Tompkins Ave., in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Officers found the victim, age not given, wounded inside the store, two spent shells at the front door on the floor.

He as taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, but detectives say has been “highly uncooperative.” Police were looking at security video for clues on this shooting.

At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement sources said, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the knee as she walked in front of 1704 Seward Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Members of the 43rd Precinct said the girl heard the gunfire and realized she had been shot.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. It was unclear at this time where the shots had come from, police officials say.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg after a violent dispute in front of 535 Union Ave. in Soundview, the Bronx. Officers from the 40th Precinct found the victim wounded and he was rushed to Lincoln Hospital.

The suspect, no description at this time, fled on foot from the scene.

In addition to these shootings, police are still investigating how an incident began in Flatbush Wednesday at just before 1 p.m., in which police were forced to shoot to death a pitbull that was mauling one of two suspects in the rear of 562 East 29th Street.

Police have not revealed what the two men were doing prior to the shooting. One of the men dropped a handgun prior to their arrest.

Sought for Bronx shooting

The NYPD are seeking two unidentified men who are seen in a video and are being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx on Oct. 19.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct say that at 7:05 a.m. that morning, two young men were shot inside of the Mex-Tec-Club Restaurant at 2345 Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the left arm and leg, and a second man, 28, was hit in the arm, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the torso, killing her.

The dead woman was identified as Wendolin Ortiz, 19, of East 163rd Street. The other victims survived their wounds.

A video was provided of the unidentified assailants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootins is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.