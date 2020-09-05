NYC SHOOTINGS: Two slain in Brooklyn and Bronx, third victim clings to life

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men are dead, and a third is hanging on to life, in the latest Brooklyn and Bronx shootings overnight between Friday and Saturday morning, police officials said.

The continued shootings come as police patrols have been beefed up around the city, with cops putting pressure on areas where many of the gang related shootings have been ongoing. Some of those areas were quiet overnight.

In the most recent homicide, a 31-year-old man was shot while sitting in a late-model Maserati in front of 1756 63rd St., in Borough Park, Brooklyn at about 4:31 a.m. on Sept. 5. The shooting happened only a couple of blocks from the 66th Precinct stationhouse.

Officers found the car unoccupied in front of the precinct, the late model vehicle splattered with blood.

The victim was apparently rushed by private means to Maimonides Medical Center, but doctors could not save him. Police later identified the victim as Zaid Zindai, 31 of Lake Street in Brooklyn.

There are no arrests and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The second deadly shooting happened at 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, when members of the 41st Precinct received a call of a man shot in front of 813 Faile St. in Hunts Point, Bronx.

Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Jose Rivera, who lived at the location, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Paramedics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Police did not provide immediate information on the motive for the shooting, or a possible description of the suspect.

A third shooting, in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn on Saturday morning, left a 32-year-old man fighting for his life.

Cops said the victim was shot multiple times in the chest in front of 284 59th St. at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 5. Few other details about the shooting were provided. The victim is now hospitalized in critical condition at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

Two other reported shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn are under investigation, but police did not have any immediate information available on those incidents.

Police release video of shooting

Meanwhile, the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen in a video and is wanted connection with a non-fatal shooting in Brooklyn.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at 12:37 a.m., in front of 10 Plaza Street East, a 31-year-old man was involved in a violent dispute with the gunman. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in his right leg.

The perpetrator, who was accompanied by a woman, fled in a pickup truck southbound on Eastern Parkway, cops said.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

A video from the incident location was provided by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any of these other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.