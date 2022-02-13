Two men killed in Bronx shooting stemming from baby shower fight: reports

Two men died in a Bronx shooting on Saturday night connected to a fight that began at a baby shower they attended, it was reported.

Detectives apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting, with charges against him pending, law enforcement sources said.

According to police, the bloodshed happened just before 10:54 p.m. on Feb. 12 near the corner of East 198th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Manor.

WABC-TV reported that two men, ages 28 and 24, were part of a baby shower at an event space located at 397 East 198th St. when a fight began outside the location.

The two men then became involved in the dispute, according to WABC-TV, which led the 28-year-old man to shoot the 24-year-old man. That’s when the suspect, a relative of the 24-year-old man, got a hold of a gun and then shot the 28-year-old man.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance at the location, found the 28-year-old man shot in the torso and the 24-year-old man with a bullet wound to his face.

EMS rushed both men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld their identities, pending family notification.

The suspect, also a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said. A firearm was also recovered.