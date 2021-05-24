Crook snatches necklace from 71-year-old woman’s neck in the Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a woman inside a pawn shop in the Bronx last week.

According to police, at 2;25 p.m. on May 19, a 71-year-old woman was inside Bronx Pawn Brokers, located at 301 Kingsbridge Road, when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to grab the woman by her neck and snatched her necklace, which is valued at $400.

The suspect fled the scene to a black SUV with the necklace. The victim suffered lacerations to her neck but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a video that shows the robbery taking place. The video depicts a black SUV in the exterior footage, which is not the vehicle that the unidentified male fled in, which was parked beyond camera range.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.