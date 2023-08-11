Suspects in brutal Bronx bus assault that left teen seriously injured still at large: NYPD

The suspects behind the brutal beating of a 15-year-old boy on board a bus in the Bronx on Aug. 2, 2023.

Bronx detectives need the public’s help in finding a group of brutes who violently attacked a 15-year-old boy on board a bus earlier this month, leaving him seriously injured.

The NYPD released on Friday morning images of the perpetrators sought for the attack that occurred on board a Bx36 bus near the corner of Southern Boulevard and East 176th Street at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 2.

According to law enforcement sources, the marauders approached the victim and began punching and kicking him about the body.

According to News 12 The Bronx, the assault appeared to be unprovoked. Police said the perpetrators did not steal any of the teen’s property.

Following the ambush, police reported, the suspects departed the bus and fled into nearby Corona Park.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or any of the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.