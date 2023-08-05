Brooklyn subway cops nab another pistol-packing fare evader at station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Eagle-eyed transit cops cuffed a fare evader who brought a loaded pistol into a Brooklyn subway station, police sources said.

Twenty-one-year-old Vaughn Trotman allegedly jumped the turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue subway station at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 when he was stopped by officers. The cops discovered that he was not only carrying a loaded .40 caliber firearm, but also had an active warrant, according to police.

Trotman, who lives in Canarsie, is apparently no stranger to police and has been arrested several times in the past.

This marks the 14th time this year a loaded gun was taken from a fare evader and according to Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, the arrest shows the importance of fare evasion enforcement as a crime fighting strategy.

“I credit the men and women of the NYPD for doing exceptional work each and every day,” Chief Kemper told amNewYork Metro in regard to the arrest. “It’s police work like this that reinforces our commitment to public safety in the subway system.”

According to the latest NYPD crime statistics, major subway crime fell by 9.9% last month when compared to the same time last year., something Kemper feels shows the effectiveness of cops in the subway.