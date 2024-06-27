Bronx gunman booked for role in shooting that killed one, wounded three in hail of bullets

According to police sources, 21-year-old Yunior Calcano Baez unleashed a tirade of bullets along East Mount Eden Avenue and Townsend Avenue on April 16.

Bronx detectives slapped the cuffs on Thursday on an alleged gunman involved in the shooting four people in an incident back in April, killing one of the victims.

Yunior Calcano Baez, 21, allegedly unleashed the hail of bullets near the corner of East Mount Eden and Townsend Avenues on April 16. Cops report that Baez was one of two passengers on the back of two scooters who fired widely at around 6:15 p.m. that evening.

Amidst the mayhem, 29-year-old Miguel Doleo took a bullet to his chest, and died a short time later at a local hospital.

Two other men, ages 23 and 37, were shot in their legs and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the leg and was taken to BronxCare Health System for treatment.

Sources close to the investigation said it’s believed the shooting was connected to gang activity.

Following an investigation, Baez was identified as one of the prime suspects; the NYPD Warrant Squad arrested Baez for his role in the shooting. At least one other suspect remains outstanding.

Baez remained silent on Thursday evening as detectives led him out of the 44th Precinct stationhouse, refusing to answer for the alleged crime.

Baez is charged with Murder, three counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

