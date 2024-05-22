Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police say a Bronx man was shot dead over the weekend by a gunman who didn’t like where he left his bicycle, law enforcement sources said Tuesday.

Joseph Johnson, 29, apparently left his bike in the middle of the street in a residential neighborhood located on 4030 Ely Ave. just before 11 p.m. on May 19 when the unknown gunman man became irritated with Johnson.

“Witnesses tell us that prior to shots being fired, there was a verbal dispute between two groups of males,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “An unknown male states to Mr. Johnson: ‘Don’t leave that bike in the middle of the street.’ Mr. Johnson shouts back: “I’ll do whatever the fuck I want.’”

Mere seconds, Chief Kenny explained, four shots rang out — one of which struck Johnson in the head. The bullet lodged in his skull, and Johnson died at Jacobi Hospital at 11:22 p.m. Sunday evening.

However, police explained, he was not the only victim of the shooting.

A 40-year-old man, law enforcement sources said, wound up being caught in the hail of bullets, and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Sources explained that the man had been in the area while visiting a niece. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Investigators say that Johnson is known to the department for having seven prior arrests, including a March collar for allegedly firing a gun at a group of people.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.