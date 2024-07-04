Violence in the Bronx leaves man shot dead, another with head trauma: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who fatally shot one man, and violently assaulted another, on Wednesday night.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 9:59 p.m. on July 3 near the corner of Loring Place and West Burnside Avenue in University Heights.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found two victims wounded at the intersection.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Jonathan Cameron, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS rushed Cameron, a resident of Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the second victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered trauma to his head. Paramedics removed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The 46th Precinct has seen 13 homicides during the first six months of 2024, according to the most recent CompStat report — a 225% increase from the four murders tallied at the same point last year. Shootings were down slightly, with 17 recorded through June 30 — one less than that number at the halfway point of 2023.

The motive for Wednesday night’s deadly incident remains unknown and under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.