Davidson Avenue in the Bronx, where a deadly shooting occurred on Friday, May 24, 2024

Police said a man and woman were killed and another man was injured after a shooting in the Bronx last week.

The deadly shooting unfolded just after midnight on Friday, May 24. Police from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of a residential building at 2290 Davidson Ave. in Fordham Heights.

When cops arrived, they found 36-year-old Justin Lawless and 44-year-old Claretha Daniels each shot in the chest. A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said.

EMS rushed the victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Daniels and Lawless, both of the Bronx, were pronounced dead. The third victim remains in stable condition.

Police could not confirm yet a motive for the shooting. No weapons were discovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential