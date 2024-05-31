Trigger-happy trio uses hydro blaster to attack man in Midtown

NYPD photo of three suspects wanted for shooting a man with a gel water gun in Midtown.

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man in Midtown Manhattan with a gel water gun before beating him last week.

Law enforcement sources said the incident unfolded on Monday, May 20, at approximately 8:15 a.m. when a 47-year-old man was struck with a gel water gun from behind while walking in front of the U Hotel at 373 Fifth Ave.

When the victim approached the trigger-happy trio who used the gel shooter — which is similar to a toy gun that shoots water beads — the suspects then collectively began kicking and punching him multiple times throughout his body, police said.

After the beatdown, the perps fled on Citi Bikes northbound along Fifth Avenue before police from the Midtown South Precinct arrived.

The victim did not know his attackers, police said. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault. EMS brought him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

