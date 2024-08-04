20-year-old killed, driver critical after crash into traffic pole in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 20-year-old man is dead following a car crash into a traffic pole in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police say Jose Davila, of Unionport, was a passenger in a BMW sedan driving south on Metropolitan Avenue when the driver, a 23-year-old man, collided into a traffic signal pole at the Metropolitan Oval in Parkchester. The crash caused both men to be ejected from the car.

Officers declared Davila dead on the scene, while the driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Traffic deaths are up 17.4% in the Bronx so far this year, and 5.4% citywide, according to NYPD statistics.