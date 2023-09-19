Two cops and a civilian injured in Bronx vehicle collision

Two officers were injured in the Bronx on Tuesday after a car struck their vehicle, sending them careening into a steel beam used to support the subway, police said.
Cops from the 45 Precinct were responding to a robbery at approximately 10:19 a.m. when they were apparently struck by a civilian vehicle on Westchester and Roberts Avenues, according to police sources. The dramatic collision reportedly sent the NYPD cruiser crashing into a beam supporting the elevated 6 train line.
Two cops were injured in the wreck, along with a civilian. All three individuals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. However, one officer reportedly suffered a broken leg while the other was treated for a concussion. The civilian complained of neck and back pain.
“I feel sorry for the police,” Rose Heckman said, a local driver who was looking at the mangled vehicles. “We saw the police car; we saw this car that crashed into it. It was just terrible.”
The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad could be observed investigating the incident well into the afternoon.