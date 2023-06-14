Two NYPD officers injured in Queens car collision

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two police officers were injured Wednesday when their NYPD vehicle collided with another car and they careened into a steel beam at a train underpass in Astoria, police and those involved in the collision said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at 32nd Street and 35th Avenue within the confines of the 114 Precinct at approximately 11:12 a.m. The two officers in the vehicle were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are expected to recover. One officer reportedly sustained a head injury, while the other a leg laceration.

Police did not say if the cops were responding to a crime at the time of the incident.

The driver of the second car, who asked to remain anonymous, told amNewYork that the NYPD vehicle was traveling at an extreme speed when it struck him.

“It [the police vehicle] was flying. It was going 60 or 70, it had its lights on but no sirens,” the driver said. “He went airborne and flew into that pole.”

The driver said he sustained minor leg injuries but noted that the cops were in a bad way, stating that he saw them stumble out of their car.

“One had a goofball sized contusion on his head. They crawled out of the car,” the driver said.

While the driver and some of his friends stayed at the scene, police cordoned-off the area to traffic. The NYPD is currently investigating the cause of the crash.