Alohomora: A new Harry Potter exhibit opens in Herald Square

The wizarding world is opening up to New Yorkers thanks to a new “Harry Potter” exhibition in Herald Square on May 19.

Dubbed Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the interactive experience located at 50 West 34th Street lets magic fans into the J. K. Rowling universe and experience key locations from the movies, including Hogwarts’ Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, Ministry of Magic, and Hagrid’s Hut.

The adventure begins with visitors receiving an RFID wristband that is activated at a kiosk, which will then have the entire adventure connected with a simple flick of their wrist (rather than a wand), linking their entire experience to a visitor profile every time they tap it against golden snitch emblems throughout the exhibit. Attendees are then able to input their name, preferred Hogwarts House, Patronus, and character wand. From there they are led into a Marauder’s Map-themed room, where they can marvel at Hogwarts scenes throughout the various seasons while their names appear on a giant map projection.

First premiering in Philadelphia over a year ago, this new exhibit captures memorable moments from the franchise including all seven Harry Potter films/books, the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as the Fantastic Beasts series.

Donning a red and grey Gryffindor varsity jacket the Imagine Exhibitions CEO, and creator and producer of the Harry Potter exhibition, Tom Zaller beamed with excitement as he watched adults and children interact with each of the displays. The process, which took about a month to erect and coordinate, is brimming with props from Warner Bros. Studios that were used in the films and play.

“I’m really happy with what we ended up with. We were able to use the original props and costumes from all of the films, from Fantastic Beasts and from Cursed Child to really incorporate the whole world of Harry Potter,” Zaller told amNewYork Metro.

While many exhibits rely on moving images and protections, Zaller looked to ensure that the experience remained as interactive as possible thanks to the use of physical objects from the Harry Potter world visitors can interact with, such as throwing Quidditch balls through hoops.

“You see the characters in the movies acting out the scenes from the films we’re going to take those moments, put them into immersive spaces, so we recreate these rooms where you walk down the hallway and you’re in the portrait or you’re in the potions classroom, or you can go into Harry’s cupboard under the stairs, and we can support all that with original props and costumes,” Zaller said.

The melodic theme music and intricately crafted environments combined with immersive technology allow spectators to feel as if they are a part of the films. Whether it is trying their hand at potion brewing—and choosing ingredients from a spell book—to yanking a mandrake from a planting pot only to hear its piercing screams. Each location has special curated props and costumes directly from Warner Bros. Studios, such as Tom Riddle’s diary from the Chamber of Secrets or the outfits the cast wore during the Battle of Hogwarts.

“You can cast a spell and we added this layer of technology underneath it where you have this RFID wristband, and then this band allows you to personalize your journey so that it’s a little different for everybody,” Zaller added.

At the end of the tour, guests can purchase a photo to be printed and emailed (which was taken at the start of the journey). The highlight for many would be the gift shop, which Zaller boasts that it contains exclusive items not found at any other Harry Potter-themed locations, like the store on 23rd Street and Broadway.

For Zaller, there is no higher reward than seeing a line of excited people waiting to enter the exhibit and then their cheerful faces after their magical experience.

“My favorite part, and that’s why I do what I do, I love the line outside the door and the happy people leaving and then we have this amazing retail store downstairs where like 90% of everything in there is bespoke to this exhibition you can’t get anywhere else in the world,” Zaller said.

The exhibit is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at various price ranges (prices are higher on Saturdays) with adult tickets starting at $29.

For more information visit: http://www.harrypotterexhibition.com/