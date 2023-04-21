Brooklyn murder mystery: Victim’s brother formally charged with killing sibling, hiding his body

Brooklyn detectives have charged the brother of a now-presumed dead man in connection with his murder and the disappearance of his body.

McMillian Wright, 45, was formally booked April 20 on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a forged instrument and falsifying business records after detectives linked him to the death of his brother, Martin Wright, 44. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in Kings County Criminal Court Friday on an indictment related to the case.

Law enforcement sources said Martin Wright went missing earlier in January 2023, prompting family members to contact police and conduct a wellness check at his home on Moore Street in East Williamsburg, where he could not be found.

On Feb. 7, authorities said, one of his female relatives came to the 81st Precinct and provided police with information about his apparent death.

Detectives ascertained that Wright had been killed inside the townhouse where his older brother McMillian Wright had lived, on the 700 block of Monroe Street, between Patchen and Ralph Avenues, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 28. It’s believed that Martin Wright had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and that his death was the result of a domestic dispute.

But after Martin Wright was mortally wounded, law enforcement sources said, McMillian Wright allegedly enlisted the help of a friend — Craig Smith, 48, of Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York — in transferring the body from the Monroe Street address to an unidentified location. Police said Martin Wright’s body has yet to be recovered.

Detectives later tracked down McMillian Wright on March 27 in the upstate city of Binghamton. Upon his arrest, according to published reports, he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 3.4 grams of crack-cocaine.

Police later arrested Smith on April 13, charging him with concealment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He was released without bail following arraignment, according to court records, and due to return to court on June 22.

The circumstances surrounding how Martin Wright died, and what specifically led to his murder, remain unknown and under investigation. Police are also still trying to determine where his body has been hidden.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.