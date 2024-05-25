Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Woman in Brooklyn questioned in deadly arson fire that killed her roommate

By Posted on
Fire in Brooklyn
FILE – An FDNY firefighter at a blaze
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

A man was killed in a Brooklyn arson fire inside their apartment on Friday night, and a woman seriously injured in the blaze is now being questioned as a person of interest, sources familiar with the case said.

Law enforcement sources said the tragic fire broke out inside an apartment at 371 Monroe St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:15 p.m. on May 24, bringing 12 Fire Department units to the scene.

After firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 11:52 p.m., police learned of a 70-year-old man who was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom, and a 65-year-old woman who suffered smoke inhalation.

Scene of deadly Brooklyn arson fire
The apartment building on Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where a deadly arson fire occurred on May 24, 2024.Photo via Google Maps

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The woman, meanwhile, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, FDNY marshals determined that the fire had been deliberately set. Police believe that the man and woman shared the apartment; their exact relationship was not yet released.

The woman was later identified as a person of interest in the case. Charges against her are pending the results of the ongoing investigation. 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC