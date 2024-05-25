Woman in Brooklyn questioned in deadly arson fire that killed her roommate

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was killed in a Brooklyn arson fire inside their apartment on Friday night, and a woman seriously injured in the blaze is now being questioned as a person of interest, sources familiar with the case said.

Law enforcement sources said the tragic fire broke out inside an apartment at 371 Monroe St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:15 p.m. on May 24, bringing 12 Fire Department units to the scene.

After firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 11:52 p.m., police learned of a 70-year-old man who was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom, and a 65-year-old woman who suffered smoke inhalation.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The woman, meanwhile, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, FDNY marshals determined that the fire had been deliberately set. Police believe that the man and woman shared the apartment; their exact relationship was not yet released.

The woman was later identified as a person of interest in the case. Charges against her are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.