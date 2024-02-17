SoHo murder mystery: Police release images of suspect possibly wearing victim’s leggings

The suspect in a SoHo murder on Feb. 8, 2024 is shown wearing what police believe is the victim’s leggings.

Police have released images of the suspect who allegedly killed a woman at a SoHo hotel earlier this month, then switched clothes with her and fled.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator murdered 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia of Queens, who was found dead inside a room at the SoHo 54 hotel located at 54 Watts St. on the morning of Feb. 8.

According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, it’s believed that Oleas-Arancibia was bludgeoned to death with an iron. The attack was so violent that pieces of the device’s plastic exterior were found lodged in her head.

The victim apparently checked into the hotel on the afternoon of Feb. 7, but the reason for her stay is not yet known, Kenny said. During the investigation, police determined that the suspected murder apparently stole Oleas-Arancibia’s leggings and wore them while fleeing the scene.

Indeed, in the surveillance camera images police released Friday, the suspect is shown wearing what appears to be tight-fitting, light-colored leggings.

The perpetrator is also pictured wearing a black winter cap over longer, dark hair, as well as a beige jacket over a dark-colored shirt, and gray shoes.

