Man who murdered woman in SoHo hotel fled wearing her clothes: cops

The man who murdered a woman inside of a SoHo hotel earlier this month switched clothes with his victim after killing her, authorities say.

According to police, 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia of Queens was found dead inside her room at the SoHo 54 Hotel on Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The previous evening a member of the hotel staff apparently entered her room after several calls for a wellness check. The employee apparently saw Oleas-Arancibia lying on the ground covered in a blanket but presumed she was sleeping and left the room. It wasn’t until her son made a missing person’s report that they checked on her again and discovered her dead.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny believes that an iron was one of the weapons used in the attack, with which she was bludgeoned so hard that pieces of plastic were lodged in her head. She checked into the hotel at just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 7, however, her reason for the stay is not clear.

While Chief Kenny says they are tracking a suspect through credit card purchases for food and metro cards, perhaps most bizarrely of all the murderer was believed to have fled the scene wearing his victim’s leggings.

“We have video of the woman arriving at the location, wearing a distinct pair of leggings. And later on, we have a male leaving the hotel wearing the same leggings,” Chief Kenny said.

Investigators believe he switched his pants with the victim since his were found at the scene covered in blood.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to quiz staff and the room is tested for DNA evidence.