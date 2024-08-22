Woman clings to life after being shot in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the Bronx late Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops from the 41 precinct rushed to 1397 Franklin Avenue in Morrisania after gunshots rang out around 4:30 p.m. Law enforcement sources report that arriving officers found a 35-year-old woman clinging to life on the sidewalk after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Initial reports indicate the suspect may have been wearing a ski mask but the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the location as detectives investigate. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.