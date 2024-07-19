One of four suspects who allegedly shot a woman in the Bronx on June 28, 2024.

Police in the Bronx released photos of four suspects who allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman in both her legs last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the armed perps discharged multiple gun shots into a group of people on Friday, June 28, at around 4:55 a.m. near Sampson and Swinton Avenues in Throggs Neck.

The 19-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to both her legs, police said.

All four suspects fled the scene on foot, heading southbound toward Sampson Avenue before officers from the 45th Precinct and PSA 8 arrived.

EMS responded and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police on Thursday released photos of the suspects, all males.

One suspect is shown wearing a black pullover mask, black hoodie-sweater with red lettering stating “Spyder,” black pants and black sneakers; another has on a black pullover mask, black hoodie-sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Police describe the third suspect as having a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. The fourth suspect has long hair and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

