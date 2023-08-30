Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

15-year-old charged with murder for fatal Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

By Posted on
DSC_9933-1600×1129
The crime scene where Abdolaye Ba was gunned down in East New York
Lloyd Mitchell

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday who allegedly shot and killed a man in Brooklyn last week, authorities said. 

The teenager, whose name has been withheld due to his young age, has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting Abdolaye Ba, 24, in the head on Aug. 21 at around 3:25 p.m. outside Best Food Mini Market on Blake Street in East New York.

Ba, a Brooklyn resident, was transported by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he died three days later.

The teenager has also been charged for the criminal possession of a weapon.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC