15-year-old charged with murder for fatal Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

The crime scene where Abdolaye Ba was gunned down in East New York

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday who allegedly shot and killed a man in Brooklyn last week, authorities said.

The teenager, whose name has been withheld due to his young age, has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting Abdolaye Ba, 24, in the head on Aug. 21 at around 3:25 p.m. outside Best Food Mini Market on Blake Street in East New York.

Ba, a Brooklyn resident, was transported by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he died three days later.

The teenager has also been charged for the criminal possession of a weapon.