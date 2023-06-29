Quantcast
Brooklyn detectives seek killer who shot man in back

Brooklyn police watch over body of man shot dead
Officers from the 75th Precinct at the scene of a deadly shooting on Ashford Street in East New York, Brooklyn on Wednesday, June, 28.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the killer who shot a man dead on a residential block Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 5:44 p.m. on June 28 in front of a home on the 800 block of Ashford Street off Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 40-year-old man at the location with a bullet wound to his back.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

A man was shot and killed outside a home on the 800 block of Ashford Street in East New York, Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 28.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Police at the intersection of Ashford Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York, Brooklyn, near the location where a man was shot dead on June 28, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As of Thursday morning, police sources provided no details regarding a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect. 

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 25, the 75th Precinct reported 32 shootings and 38 shooting victims year-to-date, according to CompStat. While that represents decreases from the same period in 2022, the murder rate has increased from 8 in 2022 to 12 this year.

