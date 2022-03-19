Pair of afternoon shootings in Brooklyn and Queens leave men injured: NYPD

Detectives in Brooklyn and Queens are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon that left a pair of victims seriously injured.

The first shooting happened in East Flatbush, Brooklyn at about 1:11 p.m. on March 19, when a 25-year-old man took bullets near the corner of East 92nd Street and Ditmas Avenue.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, upon arriving at the scene, found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and left leg.

EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are now looking for suspects involved in the shooting, who were seen fleeing the location immediately after shots rang out. They were spotted inside a gray vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates; according to the Citizen app, the vehicle — believed to be an Infiniti — traveled southbound along East 92nd Street.

Not long after, a man was shot in the back and torso near Playground Ninety, in the vicinity of 34th Avenue and 90th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens, at about 3:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of the 115th Precinct discovered the injured man while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital; his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Law enforcement sources said police were looking for two male suspects, both believed to be between 20 and 25 years of age. One of the culprits wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The investigation into both shootings remains ongoing, with no arrests made.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.