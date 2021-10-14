Man takes fatal shot during street argument in Brooklyn: NYPD

Yet another argument in Brooklyn ended in bloodshed Thursday when a twenty-something man was gunned down following a street feud, police reported.
Detectives continue to search for the shooter responsible for the murder, which occurred just before 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 14 in front of a bakery at 1096 Rutland Road in Brownsville.
Law enforcement sources said the male victim had been engaged in a dispute with the suspect moments before he took the fatal bullet to the chest.
The victim was brought by private means to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.
Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the incident. During a preliminary investigation, they obtained a description of a suspect, described only as man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.
So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDtips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.