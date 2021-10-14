Man takes fatal shot during street argument in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Yet another argument in Brooklyn ended in bloodshed Thursday when a twenty-something man was gunned down following a street feud, police reported.

Detectives continue to search for the shooter responsible for the murder, which occurred just before 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 14 in front of a bakery at 1096 Rutland Road in Brownsville.

Law enforcement sources said the male victim had been engaged in a dispute with the suspect moments before he took the fatal bullet to the chest.

The victim was brought by private means to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the incident. During a preliminary investigation, they obtained a description of a suspect, described only as man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDtips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.