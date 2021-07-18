Luxury sports car driver dies after fiery crash into Brooklyn LIRR tracks

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A lead-footed luxury sports car driver died and his passenger remains in critical condition after their ride plowed into a pillar of the elevated Long Island Rail Road tracks in Brooklyn in a fiery Saturday morning crash.

The motorist was speeding westbound on Atlantic Avenue in a black Maserati Ghibli and lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into the railroad support structure near Hunterfly Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to an NYPD investigation and footage from the scene.

First responders got to the scene just after 3:20 am and found the car engulfed in flames with the two men inside.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and paramedics rushed the 35-year-old male passenger to Brookdale Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced the driver dead on the scene, according to police.

A video posted on Citizen later that day shows the burnt-out wreckage with police cordoning off a one-block stretch of the busy Atlantic Avenue thoroughfare.

There half been six crashes with eight injuries and one death at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hunterfly Place since 2011, according to data collected by NYC Crash Mapper.

The figures pale in comparison to the next intersection at Rochester Avenue, where there have been a staggering 65 crashes with 98 injuries and one death, according to the website.

The deceased driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, according to an NYPD spokesman, and the investigation remains ongoing.