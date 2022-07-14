Firefighters take on Brooklyn blaze that left one seriously injured

The FDNY is investigating a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Thursday evening.

At around 5:11 p.m. on July 13, FDNY units responded to calls regarding smoke coming from a three-story building at 1243 East 85th Street. Firefighters responded to the scene and searched the first floor, which was filled with toxic smoke, and rescued a trapped resident inside.

FDNY personnel used two hose lines to knock down the source of the fire, which was brought under control at 6:18 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.