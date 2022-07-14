Firefighters take on Brooklyn blaze that left one seriously injured

Quantcast
A fire at 1243 East 85 Street left a resident injuried on Wednesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY is investigating a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Thursday evening.

At around 5:11 p.m. on July 13, FDNY units responded to calls regarding smoke coming from a three-story building at 1243 East 85th Street. Firefighters responded to the scene and searched the first floor, which was filled with toxic smoke, and rescued a trapped resident inside.

Paramedics treat an injured civilan to a waiting ambulance during an all hands fire at 1245 East 85 StreetPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

FDNY personnel used two hose lines to knock down the source of the fire, which was brought under control at 6:18 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter emerges from a house fire after a resident was rescued at 1243 East 85 Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn on July 13, 2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

