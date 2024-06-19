Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn held its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration at Grand Army Plaza featuring an afternoon of great performances amid the summer heat.

Officially held on June 19, Juneteenth is the celebration of the freeing of slaves. Although President Abraham Lincoln officially freed the slaves in 1863 with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, it couldn’t be enforced until after the Civil War ended in 1865.

The news that the war was over reached Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865, two months after the fact. The holiday became official on June 17th, 2021.

Council Members Farah Louis and Althea Stevens, Power 105.1FM, Newly Appointed Secretary of State of New York Walter Mosely and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams all stopped by the event, which celebrated an emphasis on youth entrepreneurship, cultivating the growth and visibility of Black businesses and culture.

“This day represents and underscores the historic resolution and helps us collectively understand our culture,” said Council Member Lewis.

“Juneteenth is a resilience of black people and our culture. It is why we are here today. It symbolizes and embodies the essence of our ancestors,” said Anges Kwofies. “Over a hundred thirty-eight young people have started businesses. It is a testament to loving the youth. We love the youth.”