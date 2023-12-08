World’s largest menorah lit in Manhattan to kick off Hanukkah

Gov. Kathy Hochul gathered with Jewish community leaders for the lighting of the world’s largest menorah on Sunday night in Central Park.

The world’s largest menorah was lit in Manhattan on Thursday night, marking the official beginning of Hanukkah.

Standing over 30 feet high, the menorah stands at Grand Army Plaza on Central Park South, where hundreds of New Yorkers gathered for the lighting ceremony to kick off

Designed by an Israeli artist, the candelabrum was designed by an Israeli artist and inspired by the original menorah in the Holy Temple of Jerusalem. Shortly after its debut in 2005, the Guinness World Records named the 32-foot-tall edifice as the largest menorah in the world — an accolade that still stands today.

While the night was filled with widespread holiday cheer, the lighting event was also a solemn one for the Jewish community, which was shaken by the events unfolding in the Middle East following Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.

Since that fateful day, and the ensuing war in the Gaza Strip, over 1,300 Israelis have been killed — with more violence expected in coming weeks.

Jewish individuals in the Big Apple have also been besieged by a stark rise in antisemitic attacks, including attacks, robberies, vandalism and more.

The NYPD has recorded at least 131 anti-Jewish crimes since the fighting began in the Middle East — compared with just 69 such incidents during the same timeframe in 2022.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who attended the menorah lighting on Thursday, spoke to the assembled crowd about the rise in bias-motivated crimes, and pledged to fight rising antisemitism in the Empire State.

“I want to acknowledge that tonight is the first night of Hanukkah and it’s been a challenge for members of the Jewish community, especially with the horrible rise in antisemitism,” the governor said. “We’re working hard to combat antisemitism, but what should be a joyful time, we’re going to ensure that people are safe and that they can observe this beautiful holiday with their families knowing that the Governor of New York is looking out for them.”

The menorah in Central Park will see a lighting ceremony every night until Dec. 14, and is free to attend.