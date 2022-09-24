Search continues in Brooklyn for robber who shot victim at gas station

Quantcast
Brooklyn robber shot man at gas station
Detectives and Officers from the 75 Precinct investigate a shooting involving a robbery of a chain and wallet at 32 Highland Blvd on Friday, Sept 23.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives in Brooklyn continue to look for the suspect who shot and injured a man during a robbery at a gas station on Friday afternoon.

Police said the holdup occurred at about 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Amoco gas station near the corner of Highland Boulevard and Fanchon Place in Broadway Junction.

Based upon a preliminary investigation, police learned that the unidentified suspect approached and robbed a 27-year-old man at the location, stealing his chain and wallet.

During the robbery, authorities said, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the back. The perpetrator and an accomplice then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

Detectives and Officers from the 75 Precinct investigate a shooting involving a robbery of a chain and wallet at 32 Highland Blvd on Friday, Sept 23.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

