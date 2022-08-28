Two deadly shootings in nine hours in same Brooklyn precinct

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two deadly shootings in about nine hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the first murder happened at the Linden Houses public housing complex in East New York at about 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 27.

According to police, a 51-year-old man was gunned down in the lobby of a building at 250 Wortman Ave. Responding officers found him shot multiple times in the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources did not provide a description of the suspect responsible for the murder.

Then, at about 5:12 a.m. on Aug. 28, 75th Precinct officers responded to the deadly shooting of a woman outside an events space at 275 Liberty Ave. in Broadway Junction.

Authorities said the officers located the 44-year-old woman, who had been shot in the head, and was unconscious and unresponsive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police sources said, it was determined that the victim had gotten into a verbal dispute with another woman at a party being held at the events space.

The words ultimately turned deadly when the female suspect shot the victim in the head, then fled in a black Nissan Murano SUV with a paper license plate, police sources reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her identity has also been withheld, pending family notification.

Through Aug. 21, according to the NYPD’s CompStat crime tracking program, the 75th Precinct had seen a 21% increase in shooting incidents (56) and an 8.5% rise in shooting victims (64) so far in 2022. The overall murder rate, however, has dropped by 35% year-over-year.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and the investigations remain ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.