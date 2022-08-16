Brooklyn shooting following street dispute leaves man seriously wounded

A street dispute escalated into a Brooklyn shooting on Monday night that left a 46-year-old man with serious injuries, police reported.

The victim remains hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, NYPD sources reported Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting happened at about 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 15 near the corner of East 19th Street and Dorchester Road in Flatbush.

Detectives learned that the victim had been engaged in a dispute with a suspect, described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt, moments before the gunman pulled the trigger on him.

Sources said the victim was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. The suspect took off on foot northbound along Ocean Avenue, authorities said.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his right hip, stomach and left arm.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.