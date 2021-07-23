Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Councilwoman Farah Louis and Terrence Floyd thanked the Flatbush community for hosting the statue of George Floyd before it was removed.

The statue of George Floyd was erected in Flatbush on Juneteenth, it stood for five days before being defaced. However, many in the Brooklyn area came together to help restore the art project to its former glory. It is with this in mind, Terrence Floyd and Councilmember Louis hosted a special thank you ceremony on Thursday evening.

Commencing under the gaze of the 6-foot-tall statue, a free food giveaway saw dozens of attending locals lining up to receive complimentary bags of canned goods, fruits, vegetables, and more. After families had collected a feast, they whipped out their cell phones to record rappers and trumpet players beneath the likeness of Floyd.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you to Brooklyn, to Flatbush, you really held it down. When I was at the sentencing in Minnesota and I heard the news about the vandalism, I was so proud that I got word that Flatbush held it down. You really supported us, looked out for the statue, you looked out for the spirit of my brother, and I so appreciate y’all,” Terrence Floyd told the crowd.

In memory of his murdered brother, Terrence founded WeAreFloyd.org, an organization dedicated to giving back to the community through mutual aid and social justice actions that aims to help those in need, such as the evening’s makeshift food pantry. Councilwoman Louis helped co-host the event and even rolled up her sleeves to assist in the food distribution, after which she gushed over her district.

Citing the countless school trips and worldwide media that traveled to 1545 Flatbush Ave, Louis voiced her pride.

“Thank you for allowing us to put this statue here and for receiving it with welcoming arms,” she began before adding, “For many—myself included—this statue is a reminder of where we have been and where we need to go. It is also an expression of Mr. Floyd’s legacy and the beauty and resilience of Black America in the face of centuries of systemic racism.”

On its last night in the area, the food and music were all an attempt to thank the Flatbush community for not only accommodating the effigy but for also appreciating it. The George Floyd statue will now travel around New York City in hopes of showcasing it to as many eyes as possible. Its next stop is scheduled to be Union Square in Lower Manhattan.