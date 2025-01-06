Brooklyn three-alarm fire tears into homes, leaves two people injured: FDNY

A firefighter attempts to make the attic of a burning private dwelling during a three alarm fire at 187 Miller Ave. in Brooklyn on Jan. 6, 2025.

Firefighters in Brooklyn battled a three-alarm fire through freezing temperatures on Monday morning, leaving two residents injured.

The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 inside of 181, 183 and 187 Miller Ave. in East New York.

Fire Department officials said the inferno was so intense that it caused 181 Miller Ave., which had been long vacant, to partially collapse after being fully engulfed in flames on the first and second floors shortly after the first responding firefighters arrived on the scene.

The flames then quickly spread to the adjoining 183 and 187 Miller Ave. locations, which were occupied.

FDNY personnel had to cut window bars from the second floor of one location to gain access to the main body of fire from inside.

“I heard arguing and screaming coming from the middle building on fire,” said one resident, pointing out the vacant structure where the fire appears to have started. “This place had squatters for many years.”

Approximately 138 firefighters from 33 units were called to the scene, using six hoselines to knock down the main body of fire and protect nearby dwellings.

EMS rushed two wounded residents to Brookdale University Hospital. One had suffered serious injuries, while another was listed in stable condition.

The blaze was brought under control at about 5:07 a.m. Monday morning. FDNY marshals are now investigating how the fire started.