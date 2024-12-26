Brooklyn man nabbed for allegedly murdering wife during domestic dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Brooklyn man remains behind bars Thursday after being accused of murdering his wife during a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

Police announced Thursday morning that Lewis Gordon, 45, was hit with second-degree murder charges on Dec. 24 for the killing of Antoinette Stewart-Gordon, 47, who was found stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen on the 900 block of East 81st Street in Canarsie at about 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a woman stabbed, located Stewart-Gordon and the couple’s son, a 15-year-old boy, who suffered a laceration to his hand.

EMS rushed Stewart-Gordon to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The 15-year-old boy was also taken there for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources said on Dec. 26 that Lewis Gordon allegedly attacked Stewart-Gordon with a knife following a verbal dispute; the circumstances that led up to the deadly argument were not yet known.

Gordon was charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

According to court records, Gordon was arraigned on Dec. 24 in Kings County Criminal Court before Judge Jung A. Park, who ordered him held indefinitely pending trial. The suspect is due back in court on Friday.

Through Dec. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 69th Precinct had four homicides, equal to the total at the same point in 2023.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, there is help; call the 24-hour NYC Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-HOPE.