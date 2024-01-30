21-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect still at large

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Brooklyn.

Police are looking for the gunman who killed a 21-year-old in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 30 at 1677 President St. in Crown Heights, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident marks the first homicide and first shooting in the 71st Police Precinct this year, according to the most recent NYPD data.

Meanwhile, citywide, there have been 16 killings and 47 shootings on the streets of the five boroughs between Jan. 1 and Jan. 21.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.