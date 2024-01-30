Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

21-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect still at large

By Posted on
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Brooklyn.
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are looking for the gunman who killed a 21-year-old in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. 

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 30 at 1677 President St. in Crown Heights, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. 

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

NYPD officer investigate the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.
NYPD officer investigate the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.Photo courtesy of the NYPD

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The incident marks the first homicide and first shooting in the 71st Police Precinct this year, according to the most recent NYPD data

Meanwhile, citywide, there have been 16 killings and 47 shootings on the streets of the five boroughs between Jan. 1 and Jan. 21. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC