Man in Brooklyn found murdered on tennis court: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are investigating the apparent murder of a man found severely wounded on a park’s tennis court Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred just before 1:04 p.m. on Dec. 1 inside Highland Park, located off the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Cleveland Street in Cypress Hills.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance, found the victim, a man in his 50s, on the tennis court with trauma to his head.

Sources familiar with the case said it is believed that the victim had been either stabbed or beaten.

EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition; he succumbed to his injuries there a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The NYPD quickly declared the case a homicide. So far, the motive for the attack remains unknown and under investigation, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 75th Precinct reported 21 homicides year-to-date through Nov. 26, down from the 24 reported at the same point in 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report.