Brooklyn

Brooklyn triple stabbing leads to man’s death; two others hospitalized with serious injuries

Police guard the scene on Knickerbocker Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn where three men were stabbed, including one fatally, on March 18, 2023.
A triple stabbing in Brooklyn early on Saturday morning left one man dead and two others seriously wounded, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the violence erupted at about 3:09 a.m. on March 18 in front of a shuttered business at 107 Knickerbocker Ave. in the East Williamsburg Industrial Park.

Officers from the 90th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found two of the victims at the location: a 24-year-old man stabbed in the neck, and a 26-year-old man who suffered a stab wound to his torso.

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 26-year-old man, meanwhile, remains at Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Detectives later learned that a third individual involved in the attack, a 21-year-old man, walked into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with stab wounds to his torso. He remains hospitalized there in serious but stable condition, police said.

Well after sunrise Saturday, police still had the crime scene cordoned off, with a giant blood stain on the sidewalk. 

A blood stain in shown in the foreground on the sidewalk along Knickerbocker Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn where three men were stabbed on March 18, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Police sources did not yet know of a possible motive that led to the deadly stabbing. A description of the suspect(s) involved was also not made available.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

