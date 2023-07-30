Cops investigating fatal stabbing near Brooklyn auto body shop

Cops are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of a Brooklyn auto body shop Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a person stabbed at 1921 Coney Island Ave., in Midwood. Authorities arrived to find the victim — a 28-year-old man whose identity police have not yet released — with a stab wound to the torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Though most major crimes are down year-to-date in Midwood’s 70th Precinct, reported shootings remain on par with last year, according to Police Department data.