Detectives seek creep who raped 15-year-old girl inside Brooklyn home | amNewYork

Special victims detectives need the public’s help in finding the creep who raped a 15-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday morning images of the suspect involved in the Dec. 4 attack, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue F and McDonald Avenue in Kensington.

Law enforcement forces said the victim had met the suspect for the first time that evening. Moments after walking into a private residence, cops said, the suspect pushed her onto a bed and forcibly raped her.

Following the attack, cops reported, the perpetrator ordered the victim to leave the apartment.

Soon after, the victim contacted EMS and was brought to Kings County Medical Center, where she was treated and released. The incident was later reported to the 70th Precinct.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s with a medium complexion and medium build, standing about 6 feet tall with curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded jacket, black pants and Nike Air Jordan red, white and black sneakers.

He’s shown in an image taken by a security camera near the corner of Foster and McDonald Avenues, about six blocks from the crime scene, shortly before the attack occurred.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.