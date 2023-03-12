Cops seek Brooklyn brute who beat woman for $40 and a cellphone

Cops are still searching for the violent thief who beat a woman and stole her purse in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a 50-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Gerry Street in South Williamsburg at around 11:15 a.m. on March 7 when a man approached her from behind. The suspect then allegedly violently shoved his victim to the concrete sidewalk before pummeling her with a flurry of punches and kicks.

During the attack, the man who authorities say is in his 20s or 30s, snatched the victim’s purse before fleeing northbound on Gerry Street. Surveillance video from the scene showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers running down the block clinging to a beige bag as the woman staggered to her feet. Police said the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The purse contained $40 and a cellphone worth about $1,500. The suspect is described as a 6’0” tall man with a medium build and complexion. The perpetrator wore a red bandanna beneath a black hat.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.