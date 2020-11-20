Cops seek trio involved in Brooklyn shooting in September | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for three men involved in the shooting of a 33-year-old man in northwest Brooklyn in September.

The murder took place on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 5:30 p.m., when Afran Butt was riding in the backseat of his car, which was being driven by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man parked Butt’s car in front of 1222 78th St., opened the door and got out, cops said. A second unidentified man, who was in the backset with Butt, allegedly shot the Brooklyn man several times in the torso and ran out off the car, according to the police.

Both men fled into a waiting gold 4-door Mercedes Benz, which was being driven by a third unidentified individual, according to the authorities.

The trio fled eastbound on 78th Street.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and transported Butt to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The gold Mercedes was later spotted on security cameras traveling westbound on the Verrazano Bridge.

Police say the first unidentified man was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a mask, a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes. The second man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a mask, a black shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes. The driver of the Mercedes was last seen wearing a red shirt.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.