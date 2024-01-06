Creep in Brooklyn sought for groping woman walking through Prospect Park

A sketch of the creep (inset) who groped a woman near Prospect Park’s Picnic House in Brooklyn on Jan. 3, 2024.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a creep who molested a woman walking through Prospect Park one evening last week.

The NYPD released on Saturday a sketch of the pervert sought for the attack which occurred at about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 3 inside the park near 40 West Drive, near the Picnic House.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the 26-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her private area. Following the groping, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 78th Precinct. The woman did not suffer serious physical injury, police reported.

As depicted in the sketch, the suspect appeared to be a man with facial hair who wore a skull cap and a The North Face jacket.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.