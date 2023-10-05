Cyclist killed in collision with box truck in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A cyclist died Wednesday following a collision with a box truck in Brooklyn.

Police discovered Emanuel Patterson, 56, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, unconscious and severely injured in the roadway at the intersection of Clarkson and Rogers avenues, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that Patterson was riding his bike westbound on Clarkson Avenue, in the same direction as a box truck driven by a 26-year-old man. When both reached the intersection with Rogers Avenue, Patterson attempted to continue straight ahead but smashed into the box truck as the driver attempted to make a right turn, according to cops.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is not currently facing any charges, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic collisions had claimed the lives of 22 cyclists as of the end of August this year, already surpassing the annual death toll recorded in 2021 and 2022, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.